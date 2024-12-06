Thunderbolts Battle to Finish Despite 5-2 Loss at Huntsville

December 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Huntsville, Ala.: Down by a goal twice, the Thunderbolts battled and rallied to tie the game, before the Havoc pulled away late in a 5-2 loss in Huntsville on Thursday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 7th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:05pm CT.

Down 1-0 through one mostly-even period, the Thunderbolts tied the game 1-1 in the second period, as Brendan Harrogate scored a rebound power play goal at 15:13, assisted by Anthony Hora and Tyson Gilmour. The Havoc regained the lead at 3:06 of the third period, but only a minute later at 4:08 the Thunderbolts answered again, as Logan vande Meerakker finished a nice play from Vili Vesalainen and Myles Abbate to make it a 2-2 game. At 11:22, the Havoc took a 3-2 lead by scoring as a Havoc player pushed Grayson Valente into goaltender Cole Ceci. Huntsville went on several power plays in the final minutes, and the Thunderbolts had no time left to muster a response as the Havoc added two very late goals to make it a 5-2 final score.

Harrogate and vande Meerakker scored Evansville's goals, while Ceci finished with 30 saves on 35 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet once again on Saturday, December 7th at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 6, 2024

Thunderbolts Battle to Finish Despite 5-2 Loss at Huntsville - Evansville Thunderbolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.