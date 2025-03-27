Playoff-Bound Thunderbolts Host Peoria for Final Sunday Funday

Evansville, In.: With their ticket punched to the President's Cup Playoffs for a fourth-straight year, the Thunderbolts will travel to Huntsville to face the Havoc on Friday and Saturday night in a potential playoff preview before hosting the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday at Ford Center for the final Sunday Funday game of the season.

Week In Review:

On Thursday at Quad City, the Thunderbolts fell behind as the Storm scored four goals in the first period. Evansville stopped the bleeding and held pace with the Storm the rest of the way but still fell 5-2 with goals from Matthew Hobbs and Isaac Chapman. The Thunderbolts were dominant on Saturday at Ford Center against Quad City, outshooting the Storm 45-20, but fell victim to hot goaltending and were defeated 3-2 in a shootout, still clinching a playoff spot with the point gained. Scott Kirton and Chapman provided goals in regulation, with Kirton scoring Evansville's shootout goal.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will play their final regular season road games at Huntsville this Friday and Saturday, both games beginning at 7:00pm CT. Fans can watch the action live on FloHockey or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side. This Sunday, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center to host the Peoria Rivermen at 3:05pm CT for the final Sunday Funday game of the season. Legendary Inflatables will have a slide set up in the lobby, and regular sodas, popcorn, and hot dogs will be on sale for $3 each throughout the game. Fans can also purchase a special bundle of (1) ticket to Sunday Funday and (1) ticket to Monster Jam on April 26th or April 27th for only $40, and fans who already purchased tickets to one event can purchase a ticket for the other for only $20 when a ticket stub or season ticket holder pass is presented, offer available for select seats for both events, offer valid ONLY through the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will finish the regular season on Ford Center ice against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, April 4th for Country Night and Saturday, April 5th for Fan Appreciation Night. Country Night will feature Evansville-area PBR Bull Riders Brandon Ferguson and Dakota Warnken, who will be available for autographs, photos, and demonstrations, with a live bull outside on the plaza. 16 oz. cans of Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be on sale for $3 each the entire night. Country Artist and Member of 3 Doors Down Justin Biltonen will be in attendance, will be performing his new country songs during intermission, and will be available for a Meet and Greet/Autograph Session. A special bundle of (1) ticket to PBR on May 24th and (1) ticket to Country Night is available for $30 at the Ford Center Box Office. Fans who purchase the bundle will be entered to win a Thunderbolts/3 Doors Down jersey signed by Justin Biltonen. Fan Appreciation Night will feature giveaways from local sponsors throughout the game, and a post-game jersey auction. There will be a Party on the Plaza between 4:00-6:00pm featuring Food Trucks from La Plaza and Stuft Burger, and the Ford Center Corner Club will be open to purchase beverages before doors open at 6:00pm. Fans will receive (3) free raffle tickets upon entry that can be placed in any combination of buckets in the lobby to win prizes from over 20 sponsors with the option to purchase additional tickets, 5 tickets for $5 and 25 tickets for $20. A special Fan Appreciation Night bundle of (4) tickets and $40 of food vouchers for $80 is available at the following link: https://fordcentervictorytheater.formstack.com/forms/fan_appreciation_family_pack. The Thunderbolts will play in the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year following the conclusion of the regular season on April 5th. Information, including opponent matchup, game dates/times, and tickets will be coming soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 32-14-5, 69 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Alger (22 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Buster Larsson (49 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Mike Robinson (25-7-3, .927 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs HSV: 3-4

The Havoc were shut out 3-0 on Friday by Peoria to start their weekend doubleheader series against the Rivermen. On Saturday, Huntsville rallied three times to answer one-goal deficits with goals from Benito Posa, Connor Fries, and Charlie Risk, but Peoria pulled away in the third period with three consecutive goals to defeat Huntsville 6-3. The Havoc will host the Birmingham Bulls this Thursday night before facing the Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 36-10-5, 77 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jordan Ernst (34 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (67 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Colby Muise (21-3-3, .933 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs PEO: 3-7-1

Zach Wilkie, Jordan Ernst, and Alec Baer all scored a goal each on Friday, with Colby Muise pitching a 26-save shutout. On Saturday, Michael McChesney, Mike Gelatt, and Garrett Devine scored goals in the first two periods, while newcomers Michael Ferrandino, Fletcher Anderson, and Marko Jakovljevic scored Peoria's third period goals in their 6-3 victory. The Rivermen capped the weekend off with a 1-0 shootout win at Pensacola on Sunday, with Baer and Ernst scoring the goals in the shootout, and Muise earning another 27-save shutout. The Rivermen will be home this Friday and Saturday to host the Pensacola Ice Flyers before traveling to Evansville for Sunday's game.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 58 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P, 56 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, .000 SV%

Transactions:

Thur. 3/27: Nolan Dawson activated from Injured Reserve

Thur. 3/27: Anthony Hora returned from call-up to Worcester (ECHL)

Thur. 3/27: Cameron MacPhee placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Thur. 3/27: Patrick Del Vecchio released from professional tryout (PTO)

Tue. 3/25: G Talor Joseph signed to contract

Mon. 3/24: G Ty Taylor called up to Orlando (ECHL)

Sat. 3/22: F Ethan Price signed to contract

Sat. 3/22: D Grayson Valente placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Thur. 3/20: F Derek Contessa placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Thur. 3/20: D Bronson Adams activated from Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

