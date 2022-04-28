Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket for 2nd Half of Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies visit the Laval Rocket for the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday night. The Marlies defeated the Rocket 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night. Toronto is now 3-3-0-1 against the Rocket this season. This will be the final meeting between the two teams during the regular season.

After his goal in Wednesday's game, Alex Steeves and Bobby McMann are both one goal away from breaking the Marlies rookie goal scoring record. Both are tied with Josh Leivo for the record with 23 goals.

Some players to watch in Thursday's game are Brett Seney and Joey Anderson. The two combined for the Marlies overtime winner in Wednesday's game and have been a dynamic offensive duo for the Marlies all season. Anderson leads the team in goals with 24, while Seney leads the team in points with 58. On the Rocket side, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard leads the team with 54 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

