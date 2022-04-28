IceHogs & Admirals Clash for Playoff Positioning on AHLTV Free Game of the Week

The Rockford IceHogs travel to Milwaukee for a HUGE matchup with the Admirals on Friday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. with a chance to clinch third play in the Central Division and head directly to the Division Semifinals against the Manitoba Moose!

Watch Friday's game for FREE with the AHLTV Free Game of the Week! Create an account for FREE and log on to watch the IceHogs in action! Select the "away" feed to listen to the full IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Log on or create an account here!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

