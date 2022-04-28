Griffith Named to Second AHL All-Star Team
April 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the 2021-21 First and Second AHL All-Star Teams, as voted on by AHL coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 31 member cities. Condors right wing Seth Griffith has been selected to the Second AHL All-Star Team. It is the second time he has been selected.
A native of Wallaceburg, Ontario, Griffith tied a Condors AHL single-season record with his 29th goal on Tuesday. His 79 points (29g-50a) is a new team record and he is fourth in the AHL scoring race. He has had two double-digit scoring streaks, including a 13-game streak to open the season from Oct. 16 to Nov. 17, 2021.
In recognition of his achievement, Griffith will receive a custom-designed crystal award.
Condors to receive AHL all-star team accolades:
2020-21: Cooper Marody, Pacific All-Star Team (league-wide teams not awarded)
2018-19: Tyler Benson, Second-team All-Star
Shane Starrett, Second-Team All-Star
2016-17: Taylor Beck, First-Team All-Star
2021-22 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender â Dustin Wolf, Stockton Heat (46gp, 33-8-4, 2.33gaa, .924sv%)
Defenseman â Jordan Gross, Colorado Eagles (61gp, 10+55=65pts., +20, 3 PPG, 26 PPA)
Defenseman â Jordan Spence, Ontario Reign (46gp, 4+28=42pts., +18, 2 PPG, 24 PPA)
Forward â Stefan Noesen, Chicago Wolves (68gp, 45+36=81pts., +34, 12 PPG, 4 SHG, 12 GWG)
Forward â Andrew Poturalski, Chicago Wolves (69gp, 27+70-pts., +23, 12 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG)
Forward â T.J. Tynan, Ontario Reign (61gp, 14+84=98pts., +12, 3 PPG, 46 PPA, 3 GWG)
2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team
Goaltender â Troy Grosenick, Providence Bruins (30gp, 16-6-4, 2.00gaa, .933sv%, 3so)
Defenseman â Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters (61gp, 13+32=45pts., 4 PPG, 1 GWG)
Defenseman â Joseph Duszak, Toronto Marlies (60gp, 7+44=51pts., +3, 24 PPA, 1 SHG)
Forward â Martin Frk, Ontario Reign (58gp, 40+33=73pts., +16, 15 PPG, 7 GWG)
Forward â Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (63gp, 29+50=79pts., +19, 11 PPG, 1 SHG, 5 GWG)
Forward â Kiefer Sherwood, Colorado Eagles (57gp, 36+39=75pts., +24, 13 PPG, 6 GWG)
Saturday at 6 p.m. is the Condors regular season home finale against Stockton. Meet Jawa Leilani Shiu from The Mandalorian Season 1 & 2 and the Book of Boba Fett. She'll be on hand for pictures and autographs beginning at 5 p.m.
