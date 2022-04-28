Seattle Reassigns Cale Fleury and Joey Daccord to Charlotte

With their season drawing to a close, the Seattle Kraken reassigned defenseman Cale Fleury and goaltender Joey Daccord to Charlotte on Thursday.

Fleury completes his longest NHL stint of the season, having played in seven games for the Kraken since leaving the Checkers on April 5. The 23-year-old finished the AHL regular season as the Checkers' highest-scoring defenseman with 33 points (7g, 26a) in 58 games.

Meanwhile, Daccord played in his fifth NHL game of the season for the Kraken during his most recent recall, getting the start in Seattle's loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. His .925 save percentage in the AHL marked a Checkers franchise record and ranked second among league goaltenders.

Seattle has just two games remaining in its season, with the finale coming against Winnipeg on Sunday. Having clinched a bye for the first round of the playoffs, the Checkers will begin Round 2 on the road during the second week of May.

