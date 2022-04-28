Blackhawks Re-Assign Alec Regula to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Regula scored his first career NHL goal with the Blackhawks on April 18 against Calgary. He has 25 points (4G, 21A) in 40 games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign, sharing fifth in assists and sixth in points among AHL rookie blueliners.

