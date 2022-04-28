Two Wolves Earn Spots on AHL First All-Star Team

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that forwards Andrew Poturalski and Stefan Noesen earned places on the 2021-22 AHL First All-Star Team as voted by the coaches, players and media in all of the league's 31 cities.

Poturalski, 28, has a chance to become the first AHL player in 12 seasons to crack the 100-point barrier. Entering tonight's home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Wolves captain owns a career-high 97 points in 69 games as he has established personal bests for goals (27) and assists (70). Poturalski stands just 1 point behind the league leader as he attempts to become the AHL's first player since 1998 to win the scoring title in back-to-back seasons. The Williamsville, New York, native was named the AHL Player of the Month in October and also received two Player of the Week honors.

Noesen, 29, is on his way to the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL's top goal-scorer. The Plano, Texas, native owns a career-high 45 goals - five more than his closest pursuer with just three days left in the regular season - along with a career-high 36 assists in 68 games. He's the first AHL player in 12 seasons to crack the 40-goal barrier. Chicago's alternate captain also leads the AHL with a franchise-record 12 game-winning goals, ranks second in plus-minus rating (+34) and stands third in points (81). Noesen received one AHL Player of the Week award.

This marks the third time in the Wolves' 21-season AHL tenure that the team has claimed two spots on the First All-Star Team. Noesen and Poturalski join Darren Haydar and Brett Sterling (2006-07) and Kenny Agostino and Wade Megan (2016-17) on that esteemed list. On both prior occasions, the Wolves swept the Most Valuable Player Award as well as the goal-scoring and point-scoring titles.

Noesen and Poturalski are joined on the First AHL All-Star Team by former Wolves forward T.J. Tynan (Ontario), defensemen Jordan Gross (Colorado) and Jordan Spence (Ontario) and goaltender Dustin Wolf (Stockton).

The Second All-Star Team consists of forwards Martin Frk (Ontario), Seth Griffith (Bakersfield) and Kiefer Sherwood (Colorado), defensemen Jake Christiansen (Cleveland) and Joseph Duszak (Toronto) and goaltender Troy Grosenick (Providence).

Each honoree will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of this honor.

The Central Division-champion Wolves have just two regular-season games left, which includes today's 7 p.m. home finale at Allstate Arena for $2 Beer Night. Chicago has earned a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs and will begin postseason play in the second week of May. For the latest information on the Calder Cup - including tickets, times and dates - visit ChicagoWolves.com/playoffs or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

