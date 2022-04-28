Joseph Duszak Named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team

April 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies defenceman Joseph Duszak was named to the Second Team of the 2021-22 AHL All-Star Team.

Duszak, 24, has recorded 51 points (7 goals, 44 assists) in 60 games, setting career-highs in both categories. He currently leads all defencemen in assists (44) and points (51) in the Eastern Conference. Duszak registered a nine-game point streak (3-8-11), matching the longest point streak set by a Toronto defenceman. He has the second most assists (67) by a defenceman in Marlies franchise history.

All-Star team members are voted on by coaches, players and media in each of the league's 31 cities.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.