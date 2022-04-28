Troy Grosenick Named 2021-22 AHL Second Team All-Star

April 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - On Thursday, April 28th the American Hockey League announced that Providence Bruins goaltender Troy Grosenick was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Grosenick, 32, has now earned two AHL postseason All-Star selections in his career. The nine-year AHL veteran leads the league in goals against average (2.00) and save percentage (.933). In 30 games with Providence, Grosenick owns a 16-6-4 record along with three shutouts.

In 2016-17, Grosenick took home the Baz Bastien Award as the AHL's most outstanding goaltender, and earned the Yanick Dupre Award for his community relations efforts in 2019-20.

The native of Brookfield, Wis., has won 149 games over nine AHL seasons.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.