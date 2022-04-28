Gross, Sherwood Earn AHL All-Star Honors

WINDSOR, CO. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2021-22 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 31 member cities. Colorado Eagles defenseman Jordan Gross has been named to the 2021-22 AHL All-Star First Team, while forward Kiefer Sherwood was named to the 2021-22 AHL All-Star Second Team.

Gross had a breakout campaign in 2021-22, leading all AHL defensemen with 55 assists and 65 points over 61 games played with Colorado. A native of Maple Grove, Minn., Gross tallied 29 of those points on the power play - also a league best for defensemen - and recorded a plus/minus rating of plus-20. The Notre Dame University product signed as a free agent with the Colorado Avalanche in the offseason after three years in the Arizona Coyotes organization.

Sherwood was Colorado's leading scorer in 2021-22, registering 36 goals and 75 points in 57 games for the Eagles and wrapping up the regular season with a 14-game scoring streak. Sherwood also owned a plus-24 rating, fifth among all AHL forwards, and he also paced the club with 13 power-play goals and six game-winning tallies. A fourth-year pro from Columbus, Ohio, Sherwood also skated in 11 contests with the Colorado Avalanche and notched a goal and an assist.

2021-22 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender Â¯ Dustin Wolf, Stockton Heat (46gp, 33-8-4, 2.33gaa, .924sv%)

Defenseman Â¯ Jordan Gross, Colorado Eagles (61gp, 10+55=65pts., +20, 3 PPG, 26 PPA)

Defenseman Â¯ Jordan Spence, Ontario Reign (46gp, 4+28=42pts., +18, 2 PPG, 24 PPA)

Forward Â¯ Stefan Noesen, Chicago Wolves (68gp, 45+36=81pts., +34, 12 PPG, 4 SHG, 12 GWG)

Forward Â¯ Andrew Poturalski, Chicago Wolves (69gp, 27+70-pts., +23, 12 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG)

Forward Â¯ T.J. Tynan, Ontario Reign (61gp, 14+84=98pts., +12, 3 PPG, 46 PPA, 3 GWG)

2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender Â¯ Troy Grosenick, Providence Bruins (30gp, 16-6-4, 2.00gaa, .933sv%, 3so)

Defenseman Â¯ Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters (61gp, 13+32=45pts., 4 PPG, 1 GWG)

Defenseman Â¯ Joseph Duszak, Toronto Marlies (60gp, 7+44=51pts., +3, 24 PPA, 1 SHG)

Forward Â¯ Martin Frk, Ontario Reign (58gp, 40+33=73pts., +16, 15 PPG, 7 GWG)

Forward Â¯ Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (63gp, 29+50=79pts., +19, 11 PPG, 1 SHG, 5 GWG)

Forward Â¯ Kiefer Sherwood, Colorado Eagles (57gp, 36+39=75pts., +24, 13 PPG, 6 GWG)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2021-22 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include P.K. Subban (2010), Jonathan Bernier (2010), Kyle Palmieri (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Justin Schultz (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Mike Hoffman (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Matt Murray (2015, 2016), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Travis Boyd (2017), Andreas Johnsson (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Kaapo Kahkonen (2020), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Gerry Mayhew (2020), Drake Batherson (2020), Jeremy Swayman (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Riley Damiani (2021), Logan Thompson (2021) and Josh Mahura (2021).

The winner of the 2021-22 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award (outstanding rookie) will be announced Friday.

The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-three series on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The opponent for the opening round is still yet to be determined. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

