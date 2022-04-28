Dustin Wolf Named AHL First-Team All-Star
April 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named a First-Team American Hockey League All-Star, announced by the AHL on Thursday.
Wolf, 21, is the first-ever member of the Heat to be named to the league's end-of-year First or Second All-Star teams, each grouping comprised of one goalie, two defensemen and three forwards.
He's the first Calgary Flames prospect to receive league All-Star honors since Brian Connelly and Clay Wilson of the Abbotsford Heat were named to the second team in 2011-12. The Gilroy, California native is the first goalie to be a first-team honoree since Matt Murray of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2014-15, and is the first player in the Flames' farm system to be a first-teamer since Chuck Kobasew of the Lowell Lake Monsters in 2004-05.
In his rookie season, the netminder has compiled a record of 33-8-3-1 to become the fifth AHL goalie since 2000-01 to amass 30 or more wins in his rookie season. Wolf leads the league with 33 wins, ranks sixth with a 2.33 Goals Against Average and is third with a .924 Save Percentage.
Calgary's seventh-round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft led Stockton to at least a point in his first 17 starts this season and was named the league's December Goalie of the Month after going 7-0-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .951 SVP.
The AHL's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award, given annually to the league's most outstanding rookie, will be announced on Friday.
2021-22 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender - Dustin Wolf (STK)
Defenseman - Jordan Gross (COL)
Defenseman - Jordan Spence (ONT)
Forward - Stefan Noesen (CHI)
Forward - Andrew Poturalski (CHI)
Forward - T.J. Tynan (ONT)
2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team
Goaltender - Troy Grosenick (PRO)
Defenseman - Jake Christiansen (CLE)
Defenseman - Joseph Duszak (TOR)
Forward - Martin Frk (ONT)
Forward - Seth Griffith (BAK)
Forward - Kiefer Sherwood (COL)
