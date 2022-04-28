Bears Add Forward Kevin Fitzgerald on Tryout Agreement
April 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Kevin Fitzgerald to a professional tryout agreement.
Fitzgerald, 25, spent five years at St. Cloud State University, and this past season, he led the Huskies in scoring with 36 points (17g, 19a) in 37 games. He earned All-NCHC Second Team honors, served as an alternate captain, and was a nominee for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.
The 6', 180-pound forward played 132 career NCAA games at St. Cloud State, collecting 85 points (37g, 48a). Following the conclusion of his NCAA season this year, the Hinsdale, Ill. native joined Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays to start his professional career. With the Stingrays, Fitzgerald tallied eight points (4g, 4a) in seven games.
Fitzgerald has joined the Chocolate and White for practice this week and will wear #38.
The Bears open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 1 of the best-of-three opening round series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 is set to take place at GIANT Center on Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2022
- The Road Ahead: April 28 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Seattle Reassigns Cale Fleury and Joey Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket for 2nd Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Joseph Duszak Named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team - Toronto Marlies
- Griffith Named to Second AHL All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Gross, Sherwood Earn AHL All-Star Honors - Colorado Eagles
- Dustin Wolf Named AHL First-Team All-Star - Stockton Heat
- 2021-22 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- Two Wolves Earn Spots on AHL First All-Star Team - Chicago Wolves
- Troy Grosenick Named 2021-22 AHL Second Team All-Star - Providence Bruins
- Bears Add Forward Kevin Fitzgerald on Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Alec Regula to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #67: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Bears Add Forward Kevin Fitzgerald on Tryout Agreement
- Joe Snively Returns to Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan
- Bears End Regular Season with 5-3 Loss to Crunch
- Bears Announce Playoff Schedule for First Round Series vs. Penguins
- Game Preview: Crunch at Bears, 5 p.m.