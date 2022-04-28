Bears Add Forward Kevin Fitzgerald on Tryout Agreement

April 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Kevin Fitzgerald to a professional tryout agreement.

Fitzgerald, 25, spent five years at St. Cloud State University, and this past season, he led the Huskies in scoring with 36 points (17g, 19a) in 37 games. He earned All-NCHC Second Team honors, served as an alternate captain, and was a nominee for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The 6', 180-pound forward played 132 career NCAA games at St. Cloud State, collecting 85 points (37g, 48a). Following the conclusion of his NCAA season this year, the Hinsdale, Ill. native joined Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays to start his professional career. With the Stingrays, Fitzgerald tallied eight points (4g, 4a) in seven games.

Fitzgerald has joined the Chocolate and White for practice this week and will wear #38.

The Bears open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 1 of the best-of-three opening round series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 is set to take place at GIANT Center on Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.