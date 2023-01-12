Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Manitoba In Second Straight Matchup

The Toronto Marlies wrap up their 6-game home stand with a game against the Manitoba Moose in their second straight game. The Marlies are currently 11-6-0-1 when playing at home and 4-0-0-0 to start in January.

The two teams last met on Wednesday night where the Marlies won 3-2. The Marlies have now won four straight. Currently, Toronto sits 4th overall in the league with a 23-9-1-1 record, while Manitoba sits in 15th place with a 17-12-2-1 record.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who has points (2-5-7) in four consecutive games, and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who has 29 points (8G, 21A) in 31 games. On the Moose side, Alex Limoges leads the way with 26 points (7G, 19A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

