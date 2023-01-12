Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters
January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Jet Greaves to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 15 appearances for Cleveland this season, Greaves went 6-6-2 with a 3.69 goals-against average (GAA) and .885 save percentage (S%).
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 18-18-4 with one shutout, a 3.14 GAA and .898 S% in 44 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings.
Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.
