Postponed Game in Laval Rescheduled for April 10

January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today the resculed date for the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins' game against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. The Penguins will now play the Rocket on Monday, Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

The original contest was scheduled for Dec. 23, but was postponed due to an impending winter storm.

The game will be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only visit to Laval this season. The team defeated the Rocket, 2-1, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Oct. 21, the Penguins' first victory of the 2022-23 season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 14 against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they take on the Syracuse Crunch. The first meeting of the season between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.