Postponed Game in Laval Rescheduled for April 10
January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today the resculed date for the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins' game against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. The Penguins will now play the Rocket on Monday, Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m.
The original contest was scheduled for Dec. 23, but was postponed due to an impending winter storm.
The game will be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only visit to Laval this season. The team defeated the Rocket, 2-1, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Oct. 21, the Penguins' first victory of the 2022-23 season.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 14 against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they take on the Syracuse Crunch. The first meeting of the season between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
