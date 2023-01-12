Series Preview Vs. Cgy: January 13 & 14

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will continue their home stretch with games on Friday and Saturday against the second-place Calgary Wranglers, their first games against the team. The Knights hope to bounce back after a tough 6-3 loss to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, citing preparation and a 60-minute effort as the focus for the weekend ahead.

"We didn't have much until that last goal. We kind of dominated the period with just desperation, that's all it was," Gage Quinney said.

"Hopefully that leads into this weekend. We have a good team coming, and if we're not ready to play, they'll probably run us right out of our own building."

"We can't wait until the third period to have that urgency. Every single game is important. I think we're exactly at the halfway point here. A few weeks ago we had a great stretch, got us back in the mix for the playoffs, and now we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot and gave that right back," added Sheldon Rempal.

"Lot of hockey left to play, for sure, we're not giving up by any means - but there's a lot we need to correct. We need to be urgent right away in the first period."

The Silver Knights will need to bring both their strongest offense and defense in this back-to-back against the Wranglers. The team boasts both Matthew Philips, who leads the AHL in goals, as well as Dustin Wolf, who has the lowest GAA in the league.

"I've been playing simple, playing hard. Not doing anything that's outside my game or trying to do too much, and the offense has been coming," said Connor Ford.

"For the guys that were here, it's a similar team to the Stockton [Heat] team that we played really well at the end of the year last year. We're leaning on a lot of that experience, that confidence going into this weekend. But we know what's coming, we know they're one of the best teams in the league. They're going to bring their best so we have to match that."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the Ontario Reign, 6-3, at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Despite a third-period push from the Knights, with goals from Sheldon Rempal, Gage Quinney, and Byron Froese, the team could not overcome the early deficit. Rempal finished with three points (1G, 2A) on the night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Gage Quinney has 8 points (6G, 2A) in the team's last 10 games. He also leads the Silver Knights in both points, with 27, and goals, with 15, on the season.

Calgary forward Matthew Philips leads the AHL in goals, with 21, and stands second overall in points with 40. He has six points (3G, 3A) in the team's last five games and 17 (8G, 9A) in the last 10.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf has a 2.08 GAA, which leads the AHL, and a .931 save percentage, second in the league, on the season. He has started 26 games for Calgary, with 21 wins and 4 shutouts.

Both Philips and Wolf have been named to the AHL All-Star game. Calgary's coach, Mitch Love, will coach the Pacific Division at the event.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 27 (15G, 12A)

Byron Froese: 27 (8G, 19A)

Sheldon Rempal: 26 (8G, 18A)

Lukas Cormier: 18 (4G, 14A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 17 (8G, 9A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Fans can watch Friday's game on AHL TV with subscription and Saturday's game on either The CW Las Vegas or AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

