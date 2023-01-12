Bruins Buzz - January 12

January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







TAKING TWO OF THREE

The Providence Bruins won two of their three games last week, starting with two road victories at Bridgeport on Wednesday and Saturday. On Wednesday, the P-Bruins defeated the Islanders 5-2 thanks to two third period goals just 13 seconds apart from Oskar Steen and Jakub Lauko, who had two points in the game. Joona Koppanen also notched a goal and an assist in the contest. On Saturday, it was a 6-3 victory for Providence behind a three point effort (2G, 1A) from Justin Brazeau. The team fell to Utica on Sunday 2-1 and Brazeau tallied the lone goal.

McLAUGHLIN'S TAKE

"We saw [Utica] last week and they have a really strong team. They have a lot of depth. Playing to our strengths and going out and making the first push is going to be big for us this weekend and heading into Friday. " -Marc McLaughlin

KOPEY GETS THE CALL

Joona Koppanen was recalled by the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, January 12, and is hoping to suit up for his first career NHL game. Koppanen has five goals and 14 assists through 34 games played in Providence this season, including five points in his last four contests. The Boston Bruins host the Seattle Kraken today, January 12, at 7:00 PM.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play three games this weekend, two of which will be at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Friday's game is home against the Utica Comets at 7:05 PM. On Saturday, the team will begin a five game stretch against the Hartford Wolf Pack. That contest will take place at the XL Center at 7:00 PM, while Sunday's game will be home, with puck drop set for 3:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.