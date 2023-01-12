Reign Down Silver Knights, 6-3

January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Lias Andersson On Game Night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Lias Andersson On Game Night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Three-point nights for both Lias Andersson and TJ Tynan propelled the Ontario Reign (17-13-0-1) to a 6-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (12-22-0-3) on Wednesday night at the Dollar Loan Center.

The victory was Ontario's first-ever winning decision in the building since it opened late in the 2021-22 season and the club tied its highest offensive output on the road this season to secure the result, backstopped by Cal Petersen who turned out 31 shots.

Three Stars -

1. Lias Andersson (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Sheldon Rempal (HSK)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Laurent Brossoit

Next Game: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at San Diego | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.