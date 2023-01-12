T-Birds Challenge East's Top Team in Hershey

January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds center Matthew Peca (right) faces off with the Hershey Bears

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds center Matthew Peca (right) faces off with the Hershey Bears(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-14-1-4) embark on a busy road stretch on Friday night as they visit the Eastern Conference's top team, the Hershey Bears (23-8-3-1), for a matchup inside the Giant Center. The two teams will rematch at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bears are one of just two AHL teams to already reach the 50-point plateau, and Hershey boasts the top record in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday morning. In addition, the Bears have made the Giant Center one of the most daunting places for opponents in the AHL, posting a 14-4-2-1 mark in their home arena. Springfield has also had its share of trouble in Hershey, winning just once in its last nine visits.

The T-Birds dropped a tight 2-1 decision in the clubs' first meeting of the 2022-23 season back in Springfield on Nov. 23. Martin Frk scored the lone goal for the T-Birds, while Connor McMichael and Mason Morelli had the tallies for Hershey. T-Birds' All-Star netminder Joel Hofer made 23 saves, while Bears goalie Hunter Shepard stopped 26, including an other-worldly diving stop on Greg Printz to preserve a tie game.

Springfield's remaining schedule in January is very road-heavy, including these two games in Hershey plus a three-game midwestern road trip next week, part of a six-game stretch featuring five games away from the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds return home on Monday, Jan. 16 for a 3:05 p.m. matinee against the Bridgeport Islanders, marking the T-Birds' lone home game until Jan. 27.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.