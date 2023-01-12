Nolan Maier Recalled from Reading, Pat Nagle Loaned
January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have loaned goaltender Pat Nagle from the Phantoms to Reading.
Maier, 22, is 2-0-1, 2.58, .882 in three games with the Phantoms this season. He won in his AHL debut on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has gone -8-3-1, 2.45, .905. The 6'0â³ tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.
Nagle, 35, is 1-4-1, 3.03, .905 with the Phantoms this season and is 7-3-0, 2.47, .907 with Reading. Last year with the Phantoms, he went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 203 career wins and he has also played in 62 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-25-9, 2.74, .905.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms host a pair of games at PPL Center with the Bridgeport Islanders arriving Friday followed by the Syracuse Crunch visiting on Saturday.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023
- Nolan Maier Recalled from Reading, Pat Nagle Loaned - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on February 26 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Grateful Dead Tribute Night, Great Skate Winterfest Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Postponed Game in Laval Rescheduled for April 10 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- A Stellar Start for Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Bruins Buzz - January 12 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Challenge East's Top Team in Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Taylor Fedun Recalled by Pittsburgh - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 6-3 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Conclude Four-Game Home Stand with Loss to Milwaukee Admirals - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Wins Over San Jose, 5-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Reign at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Subban's 41 Saves Power Amerks To 3-1 Win Over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Go Two-For-Tucson - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.