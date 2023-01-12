Nolan Maier Recalled from Reading, Pat Nagle Loaned

January 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have loaned goaltender Pat Nagle from the Phantoms to Reading.

Maier, 22, is 2-0-1, 2.58, .882 in three games with the Phantoms this season. He won in his AHL debut on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has gone -8-3-1, 2.45, .905. The 6'0â³ tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

Nagle, 35, is 1-4-1, 3.03, .905 with the Phantoms this season and is 7-3-0, 2.47, .907 with Reading. Last year with the Phantoms, he went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 203 career wins and he has also played in 62 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-25-9, 2.74, .905.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms host a pair of games at PPL Center with the Bridgeport Islanders arriving Friday followed by the Syracuse Crunch visiting on Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.