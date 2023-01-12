Taylor Fedun Recalled by Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Fedun, 34, is in his second-consecutive season as the WBS Penguins' captain and has suited up for 30 games this year, recording two assists and a plus-3. Over the past two seasons with WBS, the defenseman has recorded five goals, 13 assists and 18 points in 74 games.

Fedun has spent parts of 12 seasons in the AHL, picking up 46 goals, 153 assists, 199 points and a plus-46 in 430 career regular-season games. He's served as an alternate captain for multiple teams including Rochester (2017-19), Utica (2015-16) and Oklahoma City (2013-14).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Fedun has played parts of seven seasons in the NHL split between the Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars, appearing in 127 games where he's recorded eight goals, 27 assists, 35 points and is plus-7.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 14 against the Charlotte Checkers down at Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they take on the Syracuse Crunch. The first meeting of the season between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

