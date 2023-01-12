Grateful Dead Tribute Night, Great Skate Winterfest Upcoming for Griffins

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Grateful Dead Tribute Night presented by Acrisure

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Grateful Dead Tribute Night presented by Acrisure: Raising the Dead , a Grateful Dead cover band, will perform at Van Andel Arena from 6-7 p.m. and during the first intermission. In addition to the live music, the Griffins are offering a special ticket package for the game that includes two tickets, a voucher redeemable at the game for a Grateful Dead t-shirt, and an entry into a raffle for a Griffins game-issued Grateful Dead jersey, with the drawing to take place during the first period (one raffle entry per submission). Finally, The Griffins will wear Grateful Dead jerseys that will be auctioned off on the DASH app, with all proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation .

18th Annual Great Skate Winterfest: Join the Griffins at Rosa Parks Circle for the 18th Annual Great Skate Winterfest . Griffins players, coaches and staff members will skate around the clock from Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. through Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. The free event also includes fun family activities throughout the day on Saturday. Help raise money for the Griffins Youth Foundation by sponsoring your favorite player for the Great Skate and participating in our online silent auction on the DASH app.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

