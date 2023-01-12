Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Reign at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 6-3, at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Sheldon Rempal recorded a three-point (1G, 2A) night.

The Reign got on the board at 3:35 in the first period. Tyler Madden, assisted by Alan Quine and Samuel Fagemo, put Ontario up 1-0. Tobie Bisson then doubled that lead at 5:01, with Aidan Dudas collecting the sole assist.

Ontario added to their lead on the power-play early in the second. Fagemo, assisted by Lias Andersson and TJ Tynan, made it 3-0 at 1:58 in the period.

Rempal answered with a Silver Knights power-play goal at 2:34 in the period. Lukas Cormier and Byron Froese each collected an assist.

Andersson tallied another on the Reign's second power-play of the night, assisted by Frederic Allard and Tynan.

Gage Quinney, assisted by Rempal and Jake Bischoff, cut the lead to 4-2 just seconds into the third period. It marked Rempal's second point of the night.

Froese brought the Knights within one with a power-play goal, the team's second of the night. He collected Rempal's rebound and fired it past the Reign goaltender, with Jonas Rondbjerg earning the secondary assist.

Austin Wagner regained the two-goal lead for Ontario, assisted by Dudas. Andersson then scored an empty net goal, which was additionally a Reign power-play goal, to make it a 6-3 game.

