Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC: Full Match Highlights: Sam Surridge Brace!
May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Toronto FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025
- Minnesota United Fight to Earn a Point in 1-1 Draw - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Ties LAFC, 2-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight Games With 2-2 Tie in Montréal - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Orlando City SC on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Nets Dramatic Late Equalizer in 3-3 Draw with Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Edges Columbus Crew, 3- 2 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Lose 2-0 Against the New York Red Bulls at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Nets Dramatic Late Equalizer in 3-3 Draw with Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Drops Three Goals on Columbus Crew in Victory - Charlotte FC
- Union remain first in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to seven MLS games - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville SC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight with 2-1 Win at Toronto FC - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Beats LA Galaxy 2-1 with Late Goal at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to Short-Term Loan Agreement - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to Short-Term Loan Agreement - MLS
- Sounders FC Defeats FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Late Penalty Drops Dallas in 1-0 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC - FC Dallas
- Availability Report: Trio to Miss Chicago Game - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- CF Montréal (1) - Toronto FC (6) Postgame summary
- Toronto FC (0) - FC Cincinnati (1) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC Breaks through with a 2-0 Win over D.C. United
- Toronto FC Defender Nicksoen Gomis Undergoes Successful Achilles Tendon Surgery
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan to MLS Short-Term Agreement