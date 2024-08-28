Tonight's Somerset Patriots Game Rescheduled as Part of Doubleheader on Thursday, August 29

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game versus the Reading Fightin Phils at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, August 28 has been suspended due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. The game was tied at 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

The game will be picked up on Thursday, August 29 at 4:30 p.m. prior to the regularly scheduled 6:35 p.m. game. The suspended game will continue through the ninth inning, while the second game will now take place in seven innings.

Tickets for Thursday's game will be good for both games. Fans with tickets for the August 28 suspended game can redeem them for any future 2024 Patriots home game.

