Senators Hang on Against Portland
August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators took a 2-0 lead with solo home runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings, then tacked on an insurance run thanks to a passed ball in the 8th. Portland scored their lone run on a solo home run in the 6th.
THE BIG PLAY
After Robert Hassell III gave the Senators the 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning on a solo home run, Jeremy De La Rosa extended the lead to 2-0 with a solo home run of his own in the 4th.
FILIBUSTERS
Robert Hassell III's home run was his fifth of the season and his second in as many games... Jeremy De La Rosa hit his third home run with the Sens... Yohandy Morales went 1-for-4 and scored on a passed ball... Chase Solesky allowed one run on four hits in 5.1 innings to earn his second win of the season... Daison Acosta threw a hitless 8th inning for his eighth-consecutive scoreless outing and his 10th-consecutive scoreless inning... Michael Cuevas recorded his second save with a scoreless 9th inning.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m. in-progress. The game can be viewed beginning with the first pitch on MiLB.TV.
