Yard Goats Rally in Ninth to Knock off Rumble Ponies

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats (28-24, 66-54) rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth to knock off the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park.

Binghamton (28-24, 63-56) took a 3-2 lead heading into the home half of the ninth, but Braiden Ward dropped down a bunt single to begin the frame against Wilkin Ramos (2-1). The next batter, Juan Guerrero, singled to right to put runners on the corners with no one out. That brought up Adael Amador, who hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Ward, advancing Guerrero to second, and tying the game at three. Two batters later, with two out, Sterlin Thompson belted a walk-off RBI double off the left center field wall to score Guerrero.

In the fourth inning, with the game tied at one, Jeremiah Jackson crushed a two-run home run beyond the left field seats to give the Rumble Ponies a 3-1 lead. It was Jackson's team-leading 16th home run of the season. He also has a team-leading 55 RBIs.

Hartford cut into the Ponies lead in the sixth on an RBI double from Kyle Datres to make it 3-2. It was the last batter Binghamton starter Jonathan Pintaro faced, though he allowed only two runs over five and two thirds' innings in the no-decision.

Wyatt Young's two-out RBI single in the third put Binghamton ahead 1-0 against Antonio Senzatella, who was making an MLB rehab start for Hartford. The hit extended Young's on-base streak to 22 games, which is now the Rumble Ponies longest on-base streak this season. Young finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, reaching base three times.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series in Hartford on Thursday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network, with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Young now has 23 multi-hit games this season, tied with Matt Rudick for the team lead...It's just the second Binghamton loss this year when leading after eight innings (47-2) ...The defeat snaps the Ponies four-game winning streak against the Yard Goats (all at Dunkin' Park)...it's just the fifth Ponies loss on the road in the second half ...Hartford's bullpen pitched five scoreless innings.

