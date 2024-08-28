Erie's Pen Locks Down Early Lead over Squirrels

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (68-51) held Richmond (55-67) to just three hits in a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Erie got a quick lead against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand in the first inning. Ben Malgeri laced a one-out triple and scored on Gage Workman's single, making it 1-0.

Richmond tied the game in the second inning on Andy Thomas' leadoff home run.

In the bottom of the second, Erie notched three consecutive hits against Bertrand to re-take the lead. Liam Hicks singled and advanced to third on Austin Murr's double. Brady Allen followed with a two-run single, giving Erie a 3-1 lead.

Erie's bullpen had to cover 20 outs after Melton departed after 2.1 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and one walk. He struck out three batters.

The bullpen was spotless. Jake Higginbotham (1.2 innings), Joel Peguero (two innings), Eric Silva (two innings), and RJ Petit (one inning) threw scoreless relief.

Liam Hicks had his first four-hit game with Erie, notching four singles in four at bats.

Peguero (3-0) was credited with the win over Bertrand (6-8). Petit locked down his third save.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Garrett Burhenn faces Jack Choate.

