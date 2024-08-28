Three Curve Homers Turn New Hampshire into Grumpy Cats

CURVE, Pa. - Termarr Johnson crushed his first home run at the Double-A level, a two-run shot that served as his first Double-A hit as Altoona defeated New Hampshire, 8-4, on Wednesday night for the Curve's second-consecutive victory.

Johnson's home run came in the fourth inning and traveled an estimated 412 feet to right-center field. It was his 14th home run of the season combined with his time in Greensboro. The Pirates No. 3 prospect split the game between second base and shortstop in the win, finishing 1-for-4.

Altoona put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the early 5-0 lead. Yoyner Fajardo drew a one-out walk and scored on a Sammy Siani single and a throwing error by New Hampshire's center fielder Garrett Spain.

Nick Cimillo and Tres Gonzalez each hit RBI-doubles before Jase Bowen followed with his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to cap off the big inning. Eli Wilson hit his second home run of the year later in the sixth inning to round out the Altoona offense.

Emmanuel Chapman matched his career-long of four innings in the start while also matching a career-high five strikeouts. He allowed one run on a solo home run to Spain in the third inning. Brad Case earned the win to improve to 2-1, tossing two scoreless innings of relief before Cy Nielson allowed three runs in 1.2 innings. Justin Meis recorded the final four outs to end the game for the Curve.

The win marked back-to-back victories for the Curve for the first time since July 30 - August 2, when Altoona won four games in-a-row. Gonzalez finished with two doubles in the win, reaching base three times. Every batter in the Curve order reached base in the win.

Altoona continues their series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Thursday night. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Kevin Miranda slated to start for the Fisher Cats.

