Romero Rockets Homer in Loss to Senators

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-19, 69-52) fall 11-4 to the Harrisburg Senators (22-31, 60-62) on Wednesday night.

Mikey Romero rocketed his first Double-A homer while Tyler McDonough went 2-4 on the night. Brendan Cellucci pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless in relief.

Robert Hassell lll put Harrisburg on the board with a solo blast to left field in the bottom of the third. A solo homer from Jeremy De La Rosa in the bottom of the fourth doubled the Harrisburg edge.

Romero launched his first homer at the level to right center field in the top of the sixth. The solo blast cut the Senators lead in half.

Harrisburg notched another run in the eighth after scoring a run on a passed ball but despite having the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth, Portland fell short, 3-1.

RHP Chase Solesky (2-4, 3.12 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out two. RHP Isaac Coffey (10-3, 3.35 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs return to FNB Field for game three of a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators tomorrow, August 29th, 2024. Game three is slated for 6:30pm. Portland will send RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 5.17 ERA) to the mound while Harrisburg will start RHP Seth Shuman (0-0, 3.60 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.