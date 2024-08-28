Starlin Thompson Leads Yard Goats to Walk-off Win

Hartford CT - Sterlin Thompson smashed a double off the left field wall in the 9th inning scoring Juan Guerrero, and lifted the Hartford Yard Goats to 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats trailed 3-2 heading to the final frame and tied the game on Adael Amador's sacrifice fly. Colorado Rockies Right-hander Antonio Senzatela pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits, one walk and five strikeouts in his major league rehab appearance. Yard Goats relievers Mason Green, Juan Mejia and Zach Agnos combined for five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits while walking one and striking out nine.

In the third inning, the Rumble Ponies opened the scoring off Senzatela when Wyatt Young hit an RBI-single to left field that scored Rowdy Jordan from second to make the score 1-0 Binghamton.

In the bottom of the third, the Yard Goats tied the game when catcher Braxton Fulford hit an RBI-single into right field off Binghamton starter Jonathan Pintero that scored Sterin Thompson to make it 1-1.

In the fourth inning, Binghamton took the lead when Jeremiah Jackson hit his 16th home run of the season to left field, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

In the sixth inning, the Yard Goats added a run when first baseman Kyle Datres cranked an RBI-double to center field that scored catcher Braxton Fulford and cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the ninth inning, the Yard Goats scored the tying run on an RBI sac-fly by second baseman Adael Amador that scored center fielder Braiden Ward to make the game 3-3. Two batters later left fielder Sterlin Thompson crushed an RBI-double to left field that scored Juan Guerrero that gave the Yard Goats the 4-3 win.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night August 29th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Fanny Pack giveaway night!! RHP Blake Adams will get the start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Luis Moreno who will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the Free Audacity app.

