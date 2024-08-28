Akron Tops Bowie 4-3

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Tyresse Turner drove in two to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the game tied 1-1, Akron looked to pull ahead in the fourth. Milan Tolentino opened the inning with walk before stealing second and third. Tolentino put Akron ahead by coming home on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Turner lifted a double into center to score Alexfri Planez and make it 3-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace ran into some early trouble allowing a solo home run followed by back-to-back baserunners to open the second. The right-hander quickly locked in to strikeout the side in the inning and retire nine in a row. In total, Mace worked five and two-third innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. Zane Morehouse struck out four and allowed a run over an inning and a third. Magnus Ellerts struck out one and allowed a run in an inning pitched. Bradley Hanner struck out the side in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron tied the game in the bottom of the second. The RubberDucks loaded the bases on a single by Planez and walks by Kody Huff and Tolentino. Lipscomb lifted a sac-fly to center to score Huff and tie the game 1-1. After the RubberDucks took the lead in the fourth, they added some insurance in the sixth. Lipscomb opened the inning with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. Turner lifted a sac-fly to right to score Lipscomb and make it 4-1 Akron.

Notebook

Mace picked up his first win since July 9...Turner has recorded a hit in each of his first four Double-A starts...With the win, Akron's magic number to clinch the second half playoff spot drops to seven...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 1,822.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday, August 29 at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.15 ERA) will take the mound for Akron against Bowie righty Patrick Reilly (0-0, 4.40 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

