Reading and Somerset Suspended Wednesday Night

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - Wednesday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and the Somerset Patriots has been suspended due to rain. The game was tied at two entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

The game will resume at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and play to its nine-inning completion. The regularly scheduled game will follow and be seven innings. For game two on Thursday, LHP Braeden Fausnaught will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite RHP Bailey Dees for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 3, through Sunday, September 8, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Pennant, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Wednesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is Tasting Festival on the Deck presented by Classic Harley-Davidson. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday is a SpongeBob Celebration and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. The home schedule finishes Sunday with Reading Truck MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Penske.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

