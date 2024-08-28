Squirrels' Struggles with SeaWolves Continue in 3-1 Loss

August 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits and lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 3-1, on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (55-67, 21-32) dropped to 0-8 at UPMC Park this season and 2-12 against the SeaWolves (68-51, 30-22) for the year.

In the first, Ben Malgeri tripled and scored on a single to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 6-8).

Andy Thomas tied the game, 1-1, with a solo homer in the top of the second inning, his fifth of the season.

In the bottom of the second, Brady Allen hit a two-run single to move the SeaWolves back ahead, 3-1.

Erie starter Troy Melton was removed in the third inning with an apparent injury. Reliever Jack Higginbotham replaced him and threw 1.2 scoreless innings.

Joel Peguero (Win, 3-0) struck out four over two scoreless relief innings. Former Flying Squirrels pitcher Eric Silva, who was traded to the Tigers last month, entered in the seventh and threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout.

R.J. Petit (Save, 3) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Thomas finished the night with two of Richmond's three hits.

Mat Olsen pitched 1.2 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen. Nick Garcia struck out three batters in 1.1 scoreless frames.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves continue the series on Thursday night at UPMC Park. Left-hander Jack Choate (0-3, 6.19) will start for Richmond countered by Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (6-1, 3.59). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return home to face the Akron RubberDucks in their final homestand of the 2024 season next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

