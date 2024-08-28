August 28, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL IN HARRISBURG The Sea Dogs fell in the first game of the series Harrisburg, 11-4 to the Senators. Harrisburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second after scoring four runs on five singles and a passed ball. Portland countered in the top of the third with an RBI groundout from Romero to get on the board. A two-run blast from J.T. Arruda and a solo shot from Robert Hassell III extended a 7-1 lead in the fourth. Harrisburg continued, scoring four runs over the next three frames before Portland attempted to claw back. The Sea Dogs mustered three runs in the top of the ninth after an RBI single from Corey Rosier ignited the scoring. Tyler McDonough grounded into a force out to drive in a run while Romero collected his second RBI-groundout of the night but Portland fell short, 11-4.

BINELAS CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Alex Binelas recorded two more hits last night in Harrisburg, extending his on base streak to 15 games. During that time, he is hitting .320 with two home runs and 12 RBI.

JORDAN BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT After being activated from the Injured List prior to last night's game, Blaze Jordan extended his on base streak with a single in Harrisburg. During his 10 game on base streak, he is hitting .244 with three doubles, a home run and 11 RBI.

WELCOME TO THE TEAM Prior to Tuesday's game, the Sea Dogs made a host of roster moves. Red Sox no. 16 prospect Mikey Romero was promoted from High-A Greenville. The infielder was the 24th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. In 59 games this season with the Drive, he hit .271 with 20 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. He also drove in 40 runs.

HISTORY AT FENWAY PARK Monday night, Portland Sea Dogs broadcasters Emma Tiedemann and Rylee Pay made history as they became the first female duo to call a Boston Red Sox game. Tiedemann has been with the Sea Dogs since 2020 and Pay is in her second year of broadcasting for Portland. They joined Dave O'Brien and Kevin Youkilis in the booth and called play-by-play from the fourth inning until the end of the game.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite last night's loss, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They have a 2.5 game lead over the Somerset Patriots who are in second place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in third place, 5.0 games back while the Hartford Yard Goats are 6.0 games behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place, 14.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 28, 2012 - Portland snaps a 3-3 tie by scoring six times in the top of the 12th inning to beat the Fisher Cats in New Hampshire 9-3...Travis Shaw highlighted the scoring with a three-run homer....Allen Webster made his debut in the Red Sox system after being acquired by Boston in the historic trade with the Dodgers.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. Coffey last pitched on August 22nd against the Somerset Patriots. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on four hits while striking out 11 and did not issue a walk. Coffey has recorded 11 strikeouts in two of his last three starts. In the month of August, he has made three starts and owns a 2-0 record with a 0.60 ERA. This month he has pitched 15.0 innings allowing one earned run (solo home run) on 12 hits while walking just one batter and striking out 31.

