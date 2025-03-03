SeaWolves Announce In-Person Single Game Tickets & Ticket Package Pickup

March 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that ticket pickup for Captain's Club members and mini-plan holders will be held on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the UPMC Park Team Store. March 8 is also the first day that fans can purchase single-game tickets in person at the UPMC Park Box Office. New merchandise for the 2025 season will also be available.

Ticket holders will enter the exterior Team Store doors located at 831 French Street. Captain's Club Silver and Copper members who have pre-selected their game dates will be able to pick up their packages on March 8. Packages will NOT be available for members who have not pre-selected their dates. Members who select their game dates on March 8 will have their tickets available five days following their selection. Additionally, fans interested in a Captain's Club membership or Paw Pack flex plan may purchase both during the event.

Regular box office hours starting March 10 will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

SeaWolves single-game tickets are on sale now, ONLINE ONLY. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

