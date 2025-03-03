Strike the Heisman Pose with Troy Smith at Canal Park September 6th for the Scarlet & Gray VIP Package

(AKRON, OHIO) - Ohio State legend and 2006 Heisman trophy winner Troy Smith will be at Canal Park Saturday, September 6. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Smith that includes a picnic and guaranteed Troy Smith bobblehead presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Tickets for the Scarlet & Gray VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

September 6 game ticket located in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory

Guaranteed Troy Smith bobblehead presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Meet and greet with Troy Smith presented by State and Federal Communications

Autograph from Troy Smith

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, mac & cheese, applesauce, barbecue pulled chicken, cookies, water, Coca-Cola products)

"We are excited to welcome Troy Smith to Akron," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It will be a real treat for our fans to meet a Heisman trophy winner at Canal Park. After Ohio State's amazing run to the National Championship, it will be awesome to bring Buckeye fans together to celebrate all things scarlet and gray on September 6."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS. Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Smith at the Saturday, September 6 game.

