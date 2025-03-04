SeaWolves Unveil Championship Ring Design

March 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are excited to release the design of the team's 2024 Eastern League Championship ring.

Each championship ring features a top encrusted with white stones surrounding the seams of a baseball and a stone-wrapped edge of red gems. The phrase 'BACK-2-BACK', commemorating the team's consecutive titles, is positioned on the top edge of each ring. The top of the ring features the team's Captain Wolf logo and the base of the ring is stamped with '81 WINS' representing the total number of wins during the championship run. 'EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONS' surrounds the top design in yellow gold lettering.

There are 81 total stones (44 clear and 37 red) to represent each of the SeaWolves' wins during the regular season and playoffs. The right side of the ring features each player's last name above eight red stones and the team's Howling Wolf logo, while the left side of the ring features the championship year, the Detroit Tigers' Olde English D logo, and 'AA' to represent the Eastern League's level of play. Each ring side also features baseball seams under the lettering and logos.

"Winning back-to-back championships is no small feat. Gabe Alvarez led a young and ambitious group of players to a third consecutive Eastern League championship," SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre said. "Playing against the Somerset Patriots for the second time in three years for a league championship was a tall order. But Gabe and the team did it again and accomplished what only very few teams have done. Winning back-to-back is the highlight of my ownership of the team. We are ready to support our team during the 2025 season, aiming at something that is more difficult to achieve, winning a third championship in a row. We know the entire fan base in Erie will be there. And I'll be ready to design a third championship ring. Go SeaWolves."

The SeaWolves became only the 11th franchise in the history of the Eastern League (1923-present) to win consecutive championships and the first to accomplish the feat since 2007-08.

"I was not sure if we would be able to outdo the rings from last year, but these rings have surpassed my expectations," SeaWolves manager Gabe Alvarez said, "They more than encapsulate the unique and exceptional accomplishment of winning back-to-back championships. Thank you, Fernando Aguirre, for these gorgeous rings and for always providing us with what we need. SeaWolves fans deserve the best and I am sure they will be very proud of these rings."

The SeaWolves championship rings were produced by BaronR Championship Rings of Windsor, Ontario, Detroit's proud neighbor to the north. Notable BaronR clients include NBA Championship Rings for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Toronto Raptors (2019), along with the 2022 MLS Cup Championship Rings for LAFC. The SeaWolves also partnered with Baron on their 2023 Eastern League championship ring project. Other noteworthy inclusions are that BaronR is partnered with the University of Alabama Athletics, and have been with both the University of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan.

SeaWolves players and coaches will receive their rings at a special ceremony in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, March 22 before the Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. in Grapefruit League action.

Opening Night at UPMC Park is Friday, April 4 when the SeaWolves take on the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). SeaWolves single-game tickets are on sale now, ONLINE ONLY. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

