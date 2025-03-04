Baseballtown Charities Dream League Entering Eighth Season with Largest Enrollment Ever

(Reading, PA) - The Baseballtown Charities Dream League is entering its eighth season in 2025 and is excited to share that this year will feature the largest enrollment in the history of the Dream League.

With the large number of participants, the need for volunteers has never been greater and there are multiple volunteer opportunities available:

Those interested can organize a group to volunteer on the field and assist our athletes during their game. For this opportunity, all you need is a group of at least 5-8 people (but can also work with upwards of 15-18) and all volunteers must be at least 14 years old. It is a great community service opportunities for high school and college athletic teams, community organization, churches, and businesses looking to give back. Most volunteer groups cover two games, which would be about two and half hours of volunteer time. Volunteers are encouraged to dressed comfortably, wear sneakers, and bring a water bottle. Your group members can bring their own baseball gloves, however there are extras that can be borrowed upon arrival. Those looking to learn more about group volunteering opportunities can watch an informational video HERE. To view all open volunteer spots and to sign up, interested volunteers can go HERE.

Individual volunteers are also needed to serve as PA Announcer, Line Score Operator, Pitcher, and Coaches. These volunteer opportunities would require a commitment of at least one day a week for two hours, for the duration of the eight week season. Individuals should be at least 16 years of age or older. If interested in one of these volunteer opportunities, please contact Stephen Thomas, Director of Baseballtown Charities, at sthomas@fightins.com.

Opening Day for the 2025 Dream League is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and as in year's prior, members of the 2025 Fightin Phils team are expected to be in attendance. The Dream League is expecting to field a record-number 12 teams this year featuring three age levels. Games are played at the Savage 61 Dream Field located at Athlete's Edge at 2816 Old Pricetown Road, Temple, PA 19560.

The Dream League kicked off in 2018 and allows those with physical and intellectual challenges the same chance to enjoy the game of baseball like so many able-bodied players do. Our athletes play on a custom-designed, turf field that can accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

There are no raised obstacles on the field such as bases or mounds, instead they are painted directly on the field to make everything flat and safe. The field is a little smaller than a typical little league field with the base path, pitching and outfield fence distances being a bit shorter. We have even witnessed home runs hit out of the park at the Savage 61 Dream Field!

A Spring and a Fall season are hosted each year. Teams will play anywhere from 10-16 games during the season depending on their playing division. Games are played on Saturday and on one weekday (either Monday, Wednesday or Thursday evening). Since the league is about fun and inclusion over competitiveness, we do not host practices. Schedules are distributed prior to the start of the season. Weeknight games begin at 5:45pm. The first game on Saturdays begins at 9:15am.

The Dream League is designed for ANYONE with physical and cognitive disabilities. There are no requirements or age barriers. If you know someone that would like to play, they can! Participants are placed on teams based on age and ability level. Our participants currently range from 3-60 years of age.

Athletes will be provided with a team shirt and hat. Other than that, athletes should dress for the weather and wear sneakers on the field. We encourage athletes to bring a bottle of water as well.

Games will consist of 2 innings with every player coming to bat in each inning. Games last approximately 45 minutes - 1 hour. All games will end in a tie and will be non-competitive and a ton of fun! Whether your athlete can hit the ball on their own or with a batting tee, everyone cheers when contact is made and the ball is put into play!

For more information on the Baseballtown Charities Dream League, to sign up a player, volunteer or to donate, you can go HERE.

