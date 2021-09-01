Tonight's Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Game Postponed

Manchester, New Hampshire - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats game has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, Sunday September 5th beginning at 12:05pm at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will play again tomorrow Thursday, September 2nd at 7:05pm. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 6:50 PM.

