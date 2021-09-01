Baysox Game Postponed

Bowie, Md: The Bowie Baysox and Somerset Patriots game scheduled for Wednesday, September 1, 2021 has been postponed due to the impending inclement weather associated with post-tropical storm Ida.

Wednesday's scheduled game will be made up as part of a single-admission Double Header on Thursday, September 2. The Baysox and Patriots will play two seven-inning games. The stadium gates will open at 5:00 pm with Game One of the Double Header beginning at 5:35 pm. Game Two of the Double Header will begin approximately 30 minutes following the completion of Game One.

Fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled game on Wednesday, September 1 can exchange their ticket(s) for any remaining home game during the 2021 regular season by contacting the Baysox Ticket Office between 10:00 am - 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday or on Saturdays when the team is playing at home. You can also exchange your tickets in person at the Baysox ticket office during regular ticket office hours.

Fans holding tickets for the regularly scheduled game on Thursday, September 2, will be able to use their tickets to enjoy BOTH GAMES of the double header. Fans with undated or flex use tickets can also enjoy both games of the double header by redeeming their ticket voucher(s) for a ticket to the game on Thursday, September 2.

Join the Baysox for Happy Hour on Thursday, September 2 beginning at 5:00 pm. Enjoy $2.00 Bud and Bud Light Drafts plus other beer specials until 6:30 pm.

The first 200 fans (ages 3 and up) through the stadium gates on Thursday, September 2 will also receive a package of Topps© baseball cards.

The Baysox are home through this Sunday, September 5 against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees. The Baysox will host two Fireworks Spectaculars this Friday and Saturday, both sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Fans can take part in the Baysox Country Night event on Friday, September 3rd and a Football Kickoff Party on Saturday, September 4. This Sunday, September 5th, the Baysox will host a t-shirt giveaway presented by Titanium Restorations. The first 500 fans ages 18 and up will receive a t-shirt.

Additional questions regarding ticket exchanges, can be directed to the Bowie Baysox Ticket Office at 301.464.4865 or by e-mail at info@baysox.com.

The 2021 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

