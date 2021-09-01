One Bad Inning Foils Senators

September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The pitcher's duel that was developing between the Senators and SeaWolves ended when Erie tallied nine runs in the fifth inning en route to a 9-1 win over the Senators. Erie sent 13 batters to the plate with eleven reaching safely. The Senators scored their only run in the eighth inning

ON CAPITAL HILL

Gerardo Carrillo started and pitched four solid frames before coming undone in the fifth. He had retired nine straight after a leadoff walk in the second inning. The first six batters in the fifth inning reached for Erie, knocking him out of the game.

Pearson McMahan followed and went 1.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits.

Bryan Dobzanski tossed two scoreless innings.

WITH THE GAVEL

Cole Freeman had two hits and an RBI.

Cole Daily tripled and scored the only Sens run.

FILIBUSTERS

The nine runs against the Sens in the fifth was a season high against them as were the 13 batters than came to the plate. The Senators struck out 12 times, the fourth straight game that they've struck out at least 12 times.

ON DECK

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 7:00 p.m., following the PSU coaches show.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.