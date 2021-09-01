Civale Goes 5 Innings for Win as Ducks Beat Curve, 9-5

September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale went five strong innings in a rehab start, as another offensive outburst lifted the Akron RubberDucks past the Altoona Curve, 9-5, on Wednesday night at Canal Park. A season-best 25 games above .500, Akron has the best record in the Double-A Northeast by 3.5 games over Somerset and four games over Bowie.

Turning Point

Akron broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third, when Brayan Rocchio slid in just under the tag at second base for a hustle two-out double. George Valera then singled home Rocchio to give the RubberDucks the 2-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Civale looked sharp in his third rehab start, punching out at least one batter each inning and six total. Civale finished with 71 pitches and allowed two runs - one earned - on four hits and one walk. Skylar Arias followed with an inning-plus, allowing two runs. Aaron Pinto surrendered one run in his one inning. Thomas Ponticelli worked a perfect eighth inning. Manuel Alvarez worked a scoreless ninth to finish out the game. He has worked 9 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the second, when Marcos Gonzalez launched a solo home run down the left-field line - his seventh of the season. Akron broke it open in the fourth, with five runs on five hits and two Curve errors. Will Brennan and Rocchio each hit RBI singles. Valera added a sacrifice fly, before Jonathan Engelmann's RBI single drove in the fifth run of the inning to make it 7-1 Akron. Brennan added his second RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-2. After an Altoona comeback for three runs in the seventh inning, Bo Naylor answered with a one-out solo homer - his 10th of the season - to make it 9-5.

Notebook

Valera is 10-for-30 with with nine RBIs in his first eight Double-A games...Brennan extended his hitting streak to four games...Seven RubberDucks had a hit and every RubberDuck either had a hit or scored a run...Akron and Altoona have each won 10 games in the season series...Game Time: 3:14...Attendance: 1,835.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home To Canal Park for the six-game RubberDucks homestand with the Altoona Curve, continuing Thursday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Right-hander Peyton Battenfield (1-0, 2.18 ERA) is scheduled to start against Curve left-hander Omar Cruz (2-3, 3.54 ERA). Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez is also scheduled to continue his rehab assignment in the Akron lineup Thursday. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.