Wednesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Rain

September 1, 2021







Manchester, N.H. - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with two seven-inning games starting at 12:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can redeem them for any other Fisher Cats home game in 2021.

The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium, with postgame Atlas Fireworks presented by Tri-State Megabucks.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

