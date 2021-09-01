Wednesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Rain
September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H. - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with two seven-inning games starting at 12:05 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can redeem them for any other Fisher Cats home game in 2021.
The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium, with postgame Atlas Fireworks presented by Tri-State Megabucks.
For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 1, 2021
- Wednesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Rain - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Tonight's Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Game Postponed - Bowie Baysox
- Flying Squirrels and Rumbles Ponies Postponed Wednesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Wednesday's Game against Flying Squirrels Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators - Erie SeaWolves
- Cleveland Indian Roberto Pérez to Continue Rehab in Akron Thursday and Friday - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Wednesday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Rain
- Fisher Cats Take Pair from Sea Dogs Tuesday
- NH Little League World Series Team to be Honored at Saturday's Fisher Cats Game
- Orimoloye Has Two Hits, RBI But Fisher Cats Fall
- Capra's Grand Slam Powers Fisher Cats to 5-1 Win