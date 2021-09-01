Nine-Run Fifth Leads Erie to Easy Victory

September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves smothered the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at UPMC Park to win their second straight game. Erie packed nine runs into the fifth inning, and leaned on six shutout frames from Garrett Hill to finish with a 9-1 win.

For the first time in over two weeks, Erie got a quality start from their starting pitcher. Garret Hill logged six scoreless innings for the SeaWolves to earn his second win and extend his scoreless streak to 10 consecutive innings. Harrisburg loaded the bases against Hill in the second inning, but Hill retired the next ten batters. The win moved Hill to 2-0 on the year with Erie, as he's won both of his outings with the SeaWolves since being promoted from High-A.

Offensively, the game boiled down to the fifth inning, as Erie set season-high marks for runs and hits when they plated nine runs on eight hits. Andre Lipcius and Daniel Cabrera opened the inning with two singles, and Andrew Navigato doubled to left field to score one. The double nearly scored two runs, but Cabrera was thrown out at home by Harrisburg's left fielder Gage Canning.

Eric De La Rosa was quickly hit by a pitch to continue the inning, and Jon Rosoff followed with a single to load the bases. Yariel Gonzalez singled in a pair of runs to finally knock starter Gerardo Carrillo (0-2) out of the game. Facing Pearson McMahan, Drew Ward drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases again, and Josh Lester quickly followed with a single to drive in two more runs, with an error on the play allowing Ward to score from first base.

The lengthy frame continued with a Kerry Carpenter double to drive in Lester. Lipcius drew a quick walk to reach safely for the second time in the frame, and Erie ended the onslaught when Cabrera singled to left field to drive in Carpenter, and another Harrisburg error allowed Lipcius to score from first.

With an easy task to hold the line after the fifth inning, Erie turned to Chavez Fernander and Joe Navilhon to finish the night. Harrisburg tagged Fernander for a run in the eighth inning on a pair of base hits, while Navilhon worked a scoreless ninth.

Erie and Harrisburg continue their series on Thursday night at UPMC Park. It's another Thirsty Thursday, as fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi fountain drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for just $2 each, presented by Bud Light. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.