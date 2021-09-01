Flying Squirrels and Rumbles Ponies Postponed Wednesday
September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Wednesday's game at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed.
The game has been postponed in conjunction with Minor League Baseball due COVID-19 health and safety protocols as well as inclement weather in the forecast.
Further information will be provided when available.
