Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators

September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (55-48, 8.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (39-63, 24.0 GB SW Div, 6th)

RHP GARRETT HILL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) VS. RHP GERARDO CARRILLO (0-1, 4.58 ERA)

wednESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 / 6:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #104 / HOME GAME #50 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. RHP JOAN ADON (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP REESE OLSON (1-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (3-7, 3.94 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 VS. HARRISBURG, 4:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.53 ERA) vs. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (4-2, 3.99 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves opened their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators with a back-and-forth victory at UPMC Park on Tuesday night, earning their fifth walk-off win of the season by a 6-5 final. Josh Lester swatted 11th home run in the month of August to tie the game in the seventh inning, while Yariel Gonzalez doubled to left field in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run. Joey Wentz tossed 4.2 innings for Erie while reaching a new season high with seven strikeouts, and allowed just two runs. Each side scored three runs around the midway point through some defensive miscues, but Erie landed the final two punches to win the opener. Josh Lester smacked his 25th home run to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Eric De La Rosa drew a walk to set the scene in the ninth inning. Yariel Gonzalez doubled off of the left field wall, missing a home run by less than a foot, to score De La Rosa from first base for the win.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.