Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators
September 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (55-48, 8.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (39-63, 24.0 GB SW Div, 6th)
RHP GARRETT HILL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) VS. RHP GERARDO CARRILLO (0-1, 4.58 ERA)
wednESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 / 6:05 PM / UPMC PARK
GAME #104 / HOME GAME #50 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. RHP JOAN ADON (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP REESE OLSON (1-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (3-7, 3.94 ERA)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 VS. HARRISBURG, 4:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.53 ERA) vs. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (4-2, 3.99 ERA)
LAST GAME
The Erie SeaWolves opened their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators with a back-and-forth victory at UPMC Park on Tuesday night, earning their fifth walk-off win of the season by a 6-5 final. Josh Lester swatted 11th home run in the month of August to tie the game in the seventh inning, while Yariel Gonzalez doubled to left field in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run. Joey Wentz tossed 4.2 innings for Erie while reaching a new season high with seven strikeouts, and allowed just two runs. Each side scored three runs around the midway point through some defensive miscues, but Erie landed the final two punches to win the opener. Josh Lester smacked his 25th home run to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Eric De La Rosa drew a walk to set the scene in the ninth inning. Yariel Gonzalez doubled off of the left field wall, missing a home run by less than a foot, to score De La Rosa from first base for the win.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.