Wednesday's Game against Flying Squirrels Postponed

BINGHAMTON, NY - Wednesday's game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed in conjunction with Minor League Baseball due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols as well as inclement weather in the forecast. The Rumble Ponies will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of medical experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

