Cleveland Indian Roberto Pérez to Continue Rehab in Akron Thursday and Friday

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez is scheduled for two more rehab games with the Akron RubberDucks, Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and Friday at 7:05 p.m., against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

Pérez will play in his second and third rehab games since being placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 6 with right shoulder inflammation. Pérez caught five innings and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his first rehab appearance on Tuesday in Akron's 11-2 win over Altoona.

This is the second time this season Pérez is on a rehab stint in Akron after appearing at Canal Park June 29 and June 30 while working back from a right ring-finger fracture. The former 2012-13 Akron Aero is batting .136 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 34 games with Cleveland this season.

In his own rehab assignment, Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale is starting Wednesday's game at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park against Altoona.

